Video

What do five musicians performing underwater sound like?

Visitors to Glasgow's Sonica festival can now find out as Aquasonic makes its UK premiere.

Nine years in the making, Denmark's Between Music group worked with deep sea divers, scientists and instrument makers to create compositions for five musicians submerged in tanks of water.

The performers, at the Tramway, use specially developed vocal techniques and custom-made instruments to bring the music to the audience.