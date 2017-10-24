Video
Lifetime ban for illegal puppy trader
A man who caused the unnecessary suffering of dogs in his care has been given a lifetime ban on keeping animals and a £2,600 fine.
Christopher Gorman, 54, was found guilty of allowing the death of a puppy in his care and repeatedly striking dogs with a large piece of wood.
The offences happened at his home in Plains, North Lanarkshire, in June 2016.
The unlicensed pet shop owner's conviction follows a Scottish SPCA investigation.
