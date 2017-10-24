Fire after crossbow siege in Blantyre

Video

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a house was surrounded by armed police investigating reports that a man was inside armed with a crossbow.

Flames were seen coming from the roof of the property in Morris Crescent, Blantyre, shortly before the arrest was made.

A woman was also inside the house, but was not thought to be there against her will.

Firearms officers and negotiators were called to the incident at about 11:00.