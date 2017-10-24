Video
Fire after crossbow siege in Blantyre
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a house was surrounded by armed police investigating reports that a man was inside armed with a crossbow.
Flames were seen coming from the roof of the property in Morris Crescent, Blantyre, shortly before the arrest was made.
A woman was also inside the house, but was not thought to be there against her will.
Firearms officers and negotiators were called to the incident at about 11:00.
24 Oct 2017
