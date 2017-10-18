'Universal Credit isn't a fair system'

Video

Gillian Garriock has worked in several jobs throughout her adult life to provide for her children.

However, Ms Garriock - from Penicuik in Midlothian - was forced out of work when she injured her back during a fall from a horse.

She waited six weeks to receive her first Universal Credit payment, and was forced to use foodbanks in the meantime.

Prime Minister Theresa May said universal credit was "a simpler system", that "encourages people to get into the workplace - it is a system that is working because more people are getting into work".