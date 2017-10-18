Floating wind farm delivers electricity

Video

The world's first floating wind farm has started delivering electricity to the Scottish grid.

Five giant turbines have been tethered to the seabed about 15 miles from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

The wind farm has been officially opened by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She said the project, which will generate enough power for about 20,000 homes, was testament to Scotland's "international reputation" for renewable energy.