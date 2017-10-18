'You are never too old to dance'

Video

"It doesn't matter what age you are ...you can still dance".

Meet 85-year-old Doreen Leighton-Ward and 90-year-old June Don Murray as they prepare for a new show.

They are both performing in an event for Luminate, a festival which celebrates creativity and older people.

The performances will be extra special for the pair, who both performed professionally at the venue - Edinburgh's Festival Theatre - in the heyday of variety.

Producer - Graham Fraser