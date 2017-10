Video

A social worker visited toddler Liam Fee at home weeks before he died after hospital staff raised concerns.

Former Fife social worker Barbara Barnes answered a phone call from Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

She arranged for a colleague to visit, but he did not see two-year-old Liam at the house.

Liam was killed in Thornton, Fife, in March 2014 by his mother Rachel Fee and her partner Nyomi Fee.