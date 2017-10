Video

One of the world's rarest and most expensive single malt whiskies has gone on sale.

The Private Collection Glenlivet was matured for 70 years and just 40 decanters are going on the market for £30,000 each.

The spirit went into its cask in 1943, when World War Two was at its height and whisky was scarce.

Our lucky reporter Kenneth Macdonald went along to try some.