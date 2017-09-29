Paisley launches City of Culture bid

Video

Paisley's bid to become the UK City of Culture 2021 has been sent off with a fanfare in the town.

Crowds gathered to wave flags and watch more than 150 singers perform songs with Paisley roots.

The Renfrewshire town is up against Coventry, Stoke, Sunderland and Swansea for the title, credited with attracting major investment to former winners.

The winner will be announced by the UK government's digital culture, media and sport team at the end of the year.