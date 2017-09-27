Video

Lorna Farrell was left in constant pain after mesh implant surgery and feels let down by a review looking at the safety of the implants in Scotland.

Transvaginal mesh implants are medical devices used by surgeons to treat pelvic organ prolapse and incontinence in women, conditions that can commonly occur after childbirth.

The procedure is still in use but more than 400 women are suing the NHS over the implants.