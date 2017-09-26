400,000 Scots on 'vulnerable' database

Video

More than 400,000 Scots have been placed on a police database aimed at protecting "vulnerable" people.

Officers attending incidents or crimes add people to the list if they consider them at risk of future harm.

But not all of them have been told that they have been put on the system, nor were they asked for their consent.

The Information Commissioner has said the database breached the Data Protection Act because it lacked an information removal policy.

Police Scotland said it was working to bring it into compliance with the act.