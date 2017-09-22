Corbyn wants EU powers devolved to Scotland

Video
Jeremy Corbyn wants devolution of Brussels' powers post-Brexit
The Labour leader has called for Brussels' powers to be devolved to Scotland following Brexit.
Jeremy Corbyn said power over decisions affecting regional development should pass to Scotland, Wales and English regions.
Speaking ahead of his party's conference in Brighton, Mr Corbyn said: "I want to see a process of strong devolution of those investment decisions and devolution powers going to Scotland".
