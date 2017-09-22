Storm petrels seen on Shiant Islands

Video

Storm petrels have been recorded for the first time on islands where rats came ashore from shipwrecks.

The small seabird was seen at a burrow, on the Shiant Islands, by conservationists using night vision equipment.

Conservationists also recorded the birds' "churring" and hope that it means efforts to eradicate rats on the land is working.

Black rats are not native to the islands off Lewis and are thought to be the descendants of rats that came ashore from shipwrecks in the 1900s.

Storm petrels are not found where there are rats, which eat their eggs.