'Parents of premature babies need help'

An emotional MSP has called for financial help for low-income parents of premature babies in hospital.

Mark Griffin described the months he and his wife spent with their premature daughter as "the most stressful time we've ever gone through and we're not alone in that".

Mr Griffin estimated the additional costs to parents staying near a child in hospital as averaging £200 a week.

Speaking during First Minister's Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said she is sympathetic to the case and agreed that the Scottish government will work to address those concerns.