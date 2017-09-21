Catalan situation 'concerns' FM

Video
Nicola Sturgeon calls for dialogue in Catalonia
The first minister has called for dialogue between the Catalan and Spanish governments as tensions mount over protests ahead of next month's referendum on independence for the region.
Nicola Sturgeon said the right to self-determination is critical.
Speaking during First Minister's Questions, she said the Edinburgh Agreement is a "shining example" of a democratic process that allowed people to decide their own future.
