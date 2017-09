Video

The longest lasting patch of snow in Scotland could be gone by the weekend.

Scientists say the snow at Garbh Choire Mor on Braeriach in the Cairngorms has disappeared only six times previously in the last 300 years.

Iain Cameron, who records snow that survives on Scotland's peaks, believes the patch known as the Sphinx has days left.

The patch previously melted in 1933, 1953, 1959, 1996, 2003 and 2006.