Holyrood seeks to amend Brexit bill

The Scottish government will not ask Holyrood to give consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill in its current form.

Brexit minister Mike Russell told MSPs that the legislation posed a threat to the founding principles of devolution.

The Scottish government said there will be no consent motion for MSPs to vote on "at this time", and it will instead seek to amend the bill.

The UK government has insisted that Holyrood will see "significant" new powers devolved after Brexit.