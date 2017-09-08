Sistema Scotland youth orchestra strikes up in Dundee

Video

A youth orchestra programme that hopes to bring social change has been launched in Dundee.

Big Noise Douglas is the fourth music education programme created by Sistema Scotland.

The project, which promotes educational and social integration through music and the experience of being part of an orchestra, is based on a model first developed in Venezuala.

The charity's chairman Richard Holloway told BBC Scotland the project will work with about 400 pupils from primary schools in the city.