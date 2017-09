Video

Donna Davidson and her brother Sandy were playing in her grandparents' garden in Irvine, Ayrshire, 41 years ago. That is the last time she saw him.

"I can't remember him," she says.

"I try, but I can't, and that hurts me."

She was just two at the time. Sandy was three.

He is one of the 732 people on Police Scotland's list of "long-term missing".