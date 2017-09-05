Nicola Sturgeon: 'Scotland to lift 1% public sector pay cap'

Video

Nicola Sturgeon says the 1% public sector pay cap is to be lifted in Scotland, given the rise in inflation, with "affordable pay rises" from next year.

The first minister was setting out the programme for government for the year ahead.

Other measures included the phasing out of petrol and diesel cars by 2032, the introduction of a deposit return scheme for drinks containers and the implementation of Frank's Law which will see free personal care for those aged under 65.

Consideration will also be given to the feasibility of a citizen's basic income as will a bill to raise the age of criminal responsibility from eight to 12.