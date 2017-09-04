The Queen officially opens the Queensferry Crossing

Video

The Queen has cut the ribbon to officially open Scotland's "breathtaking" new bridge.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said visitors from around the world would come to admire "the ingenuity and beauty" of the trio of bridges spanning the Firth of Forth.

The Duke of Edinburgh, people who had worked on the construction, and hundreds of schoolchildren watched as the Red Arrows performed a fly-past over the £1.35bn structure.