Thousands walk across new Queensferry Crossing

The first of more than 50,000 people have completed their walk across the new Queensferry Crossing.

The new road bridge over the Forth was closed to traffic in preparation for the official opening ceremony on Monday.

The chance to walk the £1.35bn bridge has been described as a "once in a lifetime" experience.

The new crossing , spanning 1.7 miles, has no pedestrian walkway.

The ballot to choose those taking part attracted 250,000 entries.