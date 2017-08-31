Royal family at Balmoral after death of Princess Diana

Video

Twenty years ago, the world was shocked by the death of Princess Diana.

When she died, the Royal family were at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and it initially became the focus of the aftermath.

Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry were seen along with their father Prince Charles looking at some of the flowers and messages left by well-wishers.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were also at Balmoral and took time to look at the tributes, with the Queen facing pressure to return to London.