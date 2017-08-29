Kezia Dugdale: Best thing is to pass Labour baton on

Video

Kezia Dugdale has resigned as leader of Scottish Labour, saying it is time to "pass on the baton" to someone else.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Scotland's political editor, Brian Taylor, Ms Dugdale said she wanted to give her successor the "space and time" to prepare for the next Scottish Parliament election in 2021.

She strongly denied suggestions that she was leaving now in order to avoid being pushed out by supporters of Mr Corbyn.