Cycling project to expand following BBC viral video

A project that sees volunteers cycle elderly people around Falkirk is to expand following a BBC viral video.

A crowdfunding campaign for the Falkirk-based Cycling Without Age has more than doubled the amount of funding for the scheme, which takes old age pensioners out on a special bike called a trishaw.

The project became an internet sensation with around 26 million hits after being featured by BBC Three on Facebook.

The crowdfunding cash, combined with EU funding through the Scottish government, means that the scheme will be able to roll out in more areas across Scotland.

Good Morning Scotland's David Allison went along to meet them.