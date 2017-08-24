Ruth Davidson: Tory tweet row councillors 'given chance to change'

Video

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said two Tory councillors disciplined for comments on social media should be given the chance to change.

Ruth Davidson told BBC Scotland that she understands criticism of her decision to reinstate the pair who were behind Twitter accounts which made racist remarks and derogatory comments about Catholics, benefit claimants and the SNP.

Ms Davidson said both individuals regretted their actions, had undertaken diversity training and would be out of the party if they failed to change their behaviour.