Ciaran Williamson's mother: 'I go on for my other children'

Video

A mother whose eight-year-old son was crushed in a graveyard says she only gets up in the morning for her other children.

Ciaran Williamson died when a gravestone fell on top of him in Craigton Cemetery, Glasgow, in May 2015.

His mother Stephanie Griffin recalled the day she found her "lovely wee boy" and says she wants all parents to be aware of the dangers of spaces where children play.

A fatal accident inquiry into Ciaran's death heard that Glasgow City Council has flattened more than 500 unsafe headstones following the incident.