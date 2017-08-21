Amputees and craftspeople giving prosthetic limbs new look

Video

Amputees have been working with craftspeople to give their lower limb prosthetics a personalised new look.

The project is led by the Highlands and Islands campus of the Glasgow School of Art and brings together designers, local craftspeople and amputees.

People who have lost a limb say that modern high-technology prosthetics often lack individuality to connect them to the wearer.

Snap-on covers have been created from willow, resin and wood.