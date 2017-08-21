Barcelona attack eye witness: 'People wished me dead'

Video

Scottish lawyer Aamer Anwar has spoken of the "horrific abuse" he received online after speaking about being caught up in the Barcelona attack.

He told BBC Breakfast TV: "There has been several hundred online abuse by many people wishing that I was dead, people wishing I had been there 10 seconds earlier."

Mr Anwar added: "I am a Muslim and I have said for many years that my community has no immunity from the bombs, from the bullets, from people who drive vans into crowds. I was caught up in it and for some reason they just don't want to accept that."