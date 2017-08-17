Dramatic footage of Glasgow fruit market fire

Video

Dramatic footage has emerged of the Glasgow fruit market fire.

Eyewitness Charlie Conlon filmed the warehouse as it was gutted by flames.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey Blochairn Fruit Market in the north east of the city when the alarm was raised at 03:44.

At its height, up to 90% of the building was alight, with more than 70 firefighters in attendance.

The British Hospitality Association predicted that the blaze would affect local restaurants, flower shops and cafes which rely on daily deliveries from Blochairn.