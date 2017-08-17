Firefighters tackle huge fruit market blaze in Glasgow

Video

Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze at a warehouse in Glasgow.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the scene at Blochairn Fruit Market in the north east of the city at 03:44.

Some local residents have reported hearing explosions. There are no reports of any injuries.

A large plume of smoke from the building has led to speed restrictions being put in place for drivers on the nearby M8 motorway.