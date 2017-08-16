Rare footage of 'pure wildcat' captured in Huntly

Video

Rare footage said to be of a pure wildcat has been captured.

The images, recorded by Wildcat Haven, show the protected animal on a large branch near Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

The recording was made during a surveillance operation in the area involving camera traps.

Wildcat Haven said it was the first living wildcat to score full points on a scale which shows the level of breeding with domestic cats. However, Scottish Wildcat Action disputed that claim.

The rival organisation said 10 wildcats had been spotted in the area before, one of which was verified as the purest form.