Scots band triumphs at World Pipe Band Championships

Video

A Scottish band has triumphed at the World Pipe Band Championships, fighting off a strong challenge from last year's Northern Irish victors.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band won the contest, beating Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band who came second.

Almost 35,000 people attended the two-day event held on Glasgow Green.

A total of 219 bands including 8,000 pipers from 15 nations took park in the contest, now in its 70th year.