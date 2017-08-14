Video
'Invader' pink salmon seen in UK waters for first time
A Scottish fishery board says it has the first footage of Pacific pink salmon in a UK river.
Underwater cameras filmed the pair of salmon spawning in the River Ness near Inverness.
Chris Conway, of Ness Salmon Fishery Board, has said the situation will be monitored: "While the risks are unknown in terms of their interaction with Atlantic salmon and other Scottish fish, they are unlikely to have a positive impact."
Pacific pink salmon are usually found in Canada and Alaska, and have been seen in Norway.
