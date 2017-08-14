12,000-tonne North Sea oil rig arrives for dismantling

Video

A redundant 12,000-tonne steel offshore oil facility has arrived in Shetland to be decommissioned.

Work to break up the Buchan Alpha will take 17 months.

The structure began its working life as drilling rig in 1973, became a floating production vessel in the Buchan field in 1981 and was taken out of service in May by operators Repsol Sinopec Resources UK.

Work will be led by French company Veolia, creating 35 jobs.

It is expected that around 98% of the structure will be recycled.