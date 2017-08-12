Drone films giant carrier before landing on deck at Invergordon

Video

The Ministry of Defence is reviewing security after a drone touched down on the deck of Britain's largest warship.

An amateur photographer was filming the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier at Invergordon in the Highlands when the drone was buffeted by high winds.

The remotely-controlled aircraft then landed itself on the deck of the £3bn ship.

The pilot said the incident had exposed a "glaring gap" in security.

This video footage was taken by the drone shortly before it landed. Footage courtesy of Black Isle Images.