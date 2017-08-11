Blair Logan judge: 'Your parents will forever endure this'

Video

A man who murdered his brother by setting fire to him has been ordered to spend at least 20 years in jail.

Lady Scott said Cameron Logan had been a much loved young man who died a horrible death.

His girlfriend Rebecca Williams was seriously injured in the blaze in Milngavie on New Year's Day.

Sentencing Blair Logan to spend at least 20 years in prison, Lady Scott said his parents have also suffered: "I cannot imagine the pain they will forever endure from what you did".