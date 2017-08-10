Stranded Aberdeen harbour crew tell of life on board ship

Video

The crew of a ship detained in Aberdeen harbour, for more than a year, have been speaking about life on board.

The Malaviya Seven was detained in June last year, after crew members had not been paid.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court has ruled that the ship should be valued with the crew hopeful of being paid so they can return home.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) believes dozens of crew members are now owed a total of more than £600,000.