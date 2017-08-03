Video
Inquiry into Fife child deaths 'needed' says MSP
Scottish Conservative MSP Michelle Ballantyne tells the BBC there is a need for an independent inquiry in light of the deaths of three young children in Fife.
The politician was speaking after Fife Council's social work department comes under the spotlight in a BBC documentary.
The programme examined three child deaths in Fife within a four-month period in 2014 - Madison Horn, Liam Fee and Mikaeel Kular.
-
03 Aug 2017
- From the section Scotland