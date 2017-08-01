Video
Public given say on Scottish sentencing guidelines
Members of the public are being asked for their opinion on the sentences passed by judges and sheriffs.
The Scottish Sentencing Council has launched a consultation on new guidelines which it hopes will make judicial decisions more easily understood.
The consultation, which will run until 27 October, asks people to comment on the principles and purposes of sentencing and on how easy the guidelines are to understand.
01 Aug 2017
