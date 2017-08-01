'Tourist tax' suggested for Skye

Video

A businessman who cleans up mess left behind by visitors to Skye says a tourist tax would help pay for more facilities.

Roger Booth says money raised could fund road improvements, better parking areas and more public toilets.

Other local business owners have said they would support a tourist tax, or similar charge, but David Richardson, of the Federation of Small Businesses, said taxing tourists was a bad idea.

The island's local authority, Highland Council, said a change in laws would be needed for a new tax.