Scots join Passchendaele commemorations in Belgium
Commemorations to mark the centenary of the battle of Passchendaele have taken place in Belgium. It was one of the bloodiest battles of the Great War. During the three months it lasted, soldiers from every regiment in Scotland took part in the fighting - in appalling conditions. BBC Scotland's Aileen Clarke was at the Tyne Cot cemetery near Ypres, where the special service of remembrance took place.
31 Jul 2017
