Dull pairs with Boring and welcomes Bland

The Perthshire village of Dull, twinned with the American town Boring, is celebrating a new link with Australia's Bland Shire.

Tony Lord, mayor of the mining town in New South Wales, has been to visit: "This is real Scotland and it's how more people should see it and I'm sure we'll have more people from Bland coming here in the future".

Forging links with similarly named counterparts abroad has been good for the local economy.

Councillor Ian Campbell, of Perth and Kinross Council, says there have been about 60,000 visitors a year since the area forged a relationship with Oregon in 2012 and he's looking forward to welcoming more Antipodean visitors in the future.

A civic reception will be held in Aberfeldy to formally receive Mayor Lord.