Fair Isle set for 24-hour electricity

Video

Residents on Fair Isle look set to have 24-hour electricity.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise has said a £2.6m package to make all-day electricity possible has been completed.

The population of 55 people currently depend on a wind turbine and diesel generators which are switched off overnight.

Fiona Mitchell, from the Fair Isle Electricity Company, told BBC Scotland that hopes are high that the new power supply will attract more people to live on the island.