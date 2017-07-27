Urgent lifejacket review after Louisa fatal sinking

Video

An urgent review of how lifejackets are tested has been recommended following the deaths of the skipper and two crew of a crab boat that sank last year.

The Stornoway-registered Louisa sank on 9 April as it lay at anchor in calm seas off Mingulay in the Western Isles.

An investigation by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found the lifejackets the men were wearing did not function as they should have done.

The probe also highlighted a delay in the rescue effort.

Only one of the four-man crew survived.