Alcohol minimum pricing appeal under way at Supreme Court
An appeal against plans to bring in minimum pricing for alcohol in Scotland has begun at the UK's highest court. The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) is challenging the Scottish government's minimum unit pricing proposals at the Supreme Court in London.
MSPs first backed the measure in 2012 saying that it could save lives but the SWA argues that the move could be incompatible with European law.
24 Jul 2017
