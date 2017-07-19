North Sea cod 'recovers' from overfishing

Video

Sustainably sourced North Sea cod is back on the menu after the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) said stocks had recovered from overfishing.

Cod levels fell from 270,000 tonnes in the 1970s to 36,000 tonnes in 2006.

Laws on quotas, modified equipment and closing spawning areas to fishing have helped stocks recover over the past decade.

The WWF has warned that levels of the fish remain at historically low levels.

Stocks have to be independently assessed before they can be given the MSC blue tick.