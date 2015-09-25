Sustainable cod result of 'deep scientific research'

Video

After decades of overfishing, North Sea cod is back on the menu.

Fisheries body the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has said the cod is now sustainable and can be eaten with a "clear conscience".

A spokesperson for the MSC told the World at One the cod recovery plan was a "joint effort" by the industry, the EU, the UK government and a "consortium" of retailers.

James Simpson said the news was the result of "a year and a bit of very deep scientific research".