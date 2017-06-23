Nicola Sturgeon slams delay over EU migrants deal

Video

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has cautioned that "the devil will be in the detail" of the UK government's offer to EU nationals over Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May has offered "settled status" to EU migrants who have lived in the UK for five years.

Ms Sturgeon welcomed the deal "so far as it goes" but said it was "disgraceful" that it had taken a year.

UK government minister Michael Gove, visiting Peterhead, called for "mature" talks over Brexit.