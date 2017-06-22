Single-pupil Foula school seeks new teacher

Video

A new head teacher is being sought to teach a single pupil on a Scottish island with a population of 32 people.

Jayne Smith is leaving Foula primary, in Shetland, after three years in the post.

Miss Smith told BBC Scotland's Timeline she values the unique experience and says her successor must be ready for every eventuality.

There has been interest from as far afield as South Africa and Azerbaijan.

Watch Timeline on BBC Two Scotland on Thursday, 22 June, at 19:30. Or catch up on iPlayer.